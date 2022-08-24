Ed Sheeran collaborates with Ipswitch Town for unveiling of third kit

Ed Sheeran feels like he’s in ‘trenches’ fathering two girls

Ed Sheeran designs Ipswich Town’s new “blackout” third kit.

The kit includes tonal renditions of the image that appeared on the cover of his album, “Equals”.

The kit was released on Tuesday for pre-season-friendly matches.

Ed Sheeran collaborated with Ipswich Town on the design of their new “blackout” third kit.

The kit, which was released on Tuesday, includes tonal renditions of the image that appeared on the cover of Sheeran’s album “Equals,” which was released last year.

“I got asked to help design the third kit for Ipswich,” said Sheeran, whose world concert tour has been advertised on the club’s shirt which Sheeran has sponsored since last season.

“I wanted to make something with a subtle homage to the album but also be a cool bit of clothing people around the world would want to wear. I love it.”

Sheeran, age 31, grew raised in Suffolk and is a longtime Ipswich Town supporter.

Fans of Ipswich were quick to approve of the new shirt, as seen by the tremendous traffic and lengthy wait times at the club’s online store.

