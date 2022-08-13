Edward and Sophie’s relationship is questioned

Edward is Queen’s favorite.

Despite being the Queen’s “favorite,” concerns are voiced regarding the future of the monarchy for Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward.

According to a royal specialist, they have a “huge question mark” regarding their potential roles within the Royal Family.

Many things are still up in the air, despite Sophie being dubbed the Queen’s “favorite” and Prince Edward being predicted to succeed his older brother Prince Charles as Duke of Edinburgh.

While the couple becomes more well-known under Charles’ rule, the future is uncertain.

Furthermore, this has been examined by royal experts.

Richard Palmer, royal writer for the Daily Express, commented on the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s future in The Firm on the most recent episode of Royal Round-Up.

“Edward and Sophie are the other major question mark,” Mr. Palmer said to host Pandora Forsyth.

Many people believed they would play a part.

He asserted that a royal source had said that “under King Charles, there would be no role for any of the non-working members of the Royal Family.”

This would “include [Princess] Anne,” he continued.

The jobs, according to Mr. Palmer, would “depend on timing,” he added.

The following is what Mr. Palmer said of Prince Edward and Sophie, who were wed on June 19, 1999: “When they were wed, it was made clear that the Queen’s plan was for Edward to inherit the title of Duke of Edinburgh, upon the death of his father.”

That title, he said, “has gone back to the Crown, I think.”

“What will happen is by no means definite,” he said in his conclusion.

