Ellen DeGeneres reacts to Anne Heche’s car accident

Ellen DeGeneres has finally spoken out about Anne Heche’s shocking car accident, which left her in a coma and with severe injuries.

The talk show host, 64, who dated Heche from 1997 to 2000, responded to questions while out with a friend in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday.

Following Heche’s near-fatal car accident, Ellen, who has yet to contact Heche and her family to express her condolences, was asked how her ex-girlfriend was doing.

She briefly answered, “We are not in touch with each other, so I would not know,” she said. As per a magazine, she wished her ex well, saying, “I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”

Heche, who crashed her car into a house in West Los Angeles on Friday, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

As per the latest reports, the actress slipped into a coma following the crash. A spokesperson told the media outlets, “Despite previous reports that Heche was stable, shortly after the accident, [she] became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition.”

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” he added.