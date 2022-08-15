Elon Musk announces wonderful news just before a judicial battle

Is Elon Musk going to buy Manchester United?

Billionaire Elon Musk has shared exciting news with his fans amid a high-stakes legal battle with Twitter over a $44 billion buyout deal.

The wealthiest person in the world rushed to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that Tesla has produced over three million automobiles, one million of which are electric vehicles.

Musk tweeted, “Congratulations to Giga Shanghai for manufacturing its millionth automobile! Over 3 million Teslas have now been manufactured.”

Advertisement Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M. pic.twitter.com/2Aee6slCuv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2022

According to judicial filings disclosed this week, he conveyed the good news just days after selling Tesla shares worth over $7 billion.

The CEO of Tesla sold around 7.9 million shares between August 5 and August 9, according to records published on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“It is crucial to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock in the (hopefully improbable) event that Twitter compels this deal to close and certain equity partners do not come through,” Musk tweeted late Tuesday.

A judge has decided that a trial will commence in October between Twitter and the mercurial Tesla CEO over the latter’s attempt to withdraw from the April agreement to acquire Twitter.

Musk has launched a countersuit against Twitter, accusing the social media network of fraud and misleading him about critical aspects of its business before he agreed to a $44 billion takeover.

