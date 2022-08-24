Elon Musk ex Jennifer Gwynne sells photos, birthday cards for her son’s tuition fees

Jennifer Gwynne, the ex-girlfriend of Elon Musk, is auctioning photos from their time together.

She is selling them to raise money for her stepson’s college tuition.

She also talked about her romance with Musk.

Jennifer Gwynne, the ex-girlfriend of Elon Musk, apparently sold photos, gifts, and birthday cards from their 1990s whirlwind affair to raise money for her stepson’s college tuition.

Musk and his ex-girlfriend attended the University of Pennsylvania together. Gwynne, who currently resides in South Carolina with her stepson, is selling these photographs on RR Auction for her son.

Gwynne, sharing a snapshot of Musk as a 23-year-old, remarked, “Elon was usually very reserved, but occasionally he would just get very silly and want me to laugh along with him. So I decided to document him actually smiling.”

During the autumn semester of the 1994-1995 academic year, the two lived and worked as Resident Advisors in the ‘Spruce Street’ section of the University’s Quadrangle dorm.

She also spoke of her lovely adolescent romance with Musk, describing it as sweet but lacking in PDA due to Musk’s resistance.

