Elon Musk mother admits she would take trip to Mars only with her kids

  • Elon Musk mother admits she would take a trip to Mars only with her kids.
  • Maye Musk discusses her connection with her opulent son.
  • Elon admitted earlier in April that he doesn’t “even own a home right now” and instead stays “at friends’ residences.”
Elon Musk mother admits she would take a trip to Mars only with her kids. Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, discusses her connection with her opulent son.

The mother of the Tesla creator revealed that she had to spend the night in the garage whenever she wanted to visit her son in Texas.

Musk doesn’t have a luxurious home, but he does live close to SpaceX’s offices. She told the publication, “You can’t have a lovely house near a rocket facility,” adding that she must “sleep in the garage.”

Elon himself admitted earlier in April that he doesn’t “even own a home right now” and instead stays “at friends’ residences.”

“You have to have six months of preparation and isolation, and that simply doesn’t appeal to me,” Maye said when asked if she would be interested in travelling to Mars with Musk. But I’ll comply if my children ask me to.

