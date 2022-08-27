Elon Musk’s mother reveals she used to live in garage

Musk, who lives near SpaceX headquarters, does not own a fancy home.

“You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site,” she told the outlet, adding that she has to “sleep in the garage.”

Earlier in April, Elon himself revealed that he doesn’t “even own a home right now,” and stays “at friend’s places.”

Sharing if she would be interested in going to Mars with Musk, Maye added: “You have to have six months of preparation and isolation and that just doesn’t appeal to me,” she told The Times. “But if my kids want me to do it, I will do it.”