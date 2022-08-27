Advertisement
Elon Musk’s mother reveals she used to live in garage

Articles
  • Elon Musk’s mother revealed that she had to spend the night in the garage whenever she wanted to visit her son
  • “You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site,” she told the outlet.
  • Musk, who lives near SpaceX headquarters, does not own a fancy home.
Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, discusses her close relationship with her wealthy offspring.

The mother of the Tesla creator revealed  that she had to spend the night in the garage whenever she wanted to visit her son in Texas.

Musk, who lives near SpaceX headquarters, does not own a fancy home.

“You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site,” she told the outlet, adding that she has to “sleep in the garage.”

Earlier in April, Elon himself revealed that he doesn’t “even own a home right now,” and stays “at friend’s places.”

Sharing if she would be interested in going to Mars with Musk, Maye added: “You have to have six months of preparation and isolation and that just doesn’t appeal to me,” she told The Times. “But if my kids want me to do it, I will do it.”

