Emma Watson revives her pixie haircut in latest Prada ad

Emma Watson is reviving her previous pixie haircut with a contemporary twist.

For the collaboration, the “Harry Potter” actress debuted her newly cropped hair as the new face of Prada’s fragrance. In the gorgeous photo, Watson displays hanging Prada earrings ($675), dramatic cat eye makeup, and a dramatic haircut.

The Prada campaign also marks her debut as the brand’s director.

Emma Watson stated in a news release, “Prada has always transcended standard models and beauty stereotypes and is renowned for a femininity that pushes norms.”

The UN Women Goodwill Ambassador commented, “It’s a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant.”

The new director stated on Instagram, “I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and hope that you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it,” tagging the beauty brand. Fans loved her latest lock chop, writing, “It’s such a new look!” and calling her “stunning.”

This is not the first time that Watson, 32, has shorn her hair. She donned a pixie cut for the first time after the “Harry Potter” franchise concluded in 2010 when she was finally able to alter her appearance since she was no longer portraying Hermione. Since then, she has had a bob and long, flowing hair.

It is not only a summer of hot girls but also of short hair. Watson joins Doja Cat, who recently debuted a bald head and encouraged critics to “go f–k yourselves,” and Tiffany Haddish, who said that becoming bald made her feel “the most alive I ever felt.”

