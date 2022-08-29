Emma Watson steps outside with her beau Brandon Green.

Images from Emma Watson and Brandon Green’s romantic holiday
Pictures of Emma Watson and Brandon Green goes viral. Miss Watson's connection...
Emma Watson attracted attention as she stepped outdoors with her new boyfriend Brandon Green wearing a stunning summer dress.
The 32-year-old Harry Potter film series actress and the 29-year-old son of notorious entrepreneur Sir Philip Green recently engaged in intimate eye contact while taking in the picturesque sights in Italy.
Emma donned a thigh-splitting cream and pink floral summer dress with leather boots and black socks.
Brandon carried two bags while sporting a navy t-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.
When they got off a helicopter in Battersea, London, in September of last year, Emma and Brandon were first seen together in public.
