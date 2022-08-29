Emma Watson steps outside with her beau Brandon Green

Emma Watson steps outside with her beau Brandon Green.

Emma donned a thigh-splitting cream and pink floral summer dress with leather boots and black socks.

Brandon carried two bags while sporting a navy t-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.

Emma Watson attracted attention as she stepped outdoors with her new boyfriend Brandon Green wearing a stunning summer dress.

The 32-year-old Harry Potter film series actress and the 29-year-old son of notorious entrepreneur Sir Philip Green recently engaged in intimate eye contact while taking in the picturesque sights in Italy.

When they got off a helicopter in Battersea, London, in September of last year, Emma and Brandon were first seen together in public.

