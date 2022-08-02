Emmerdale confirms wedding outcome

Marlon will walk down the aisle at his wedding to Rhona Dingle next week.

The fan favourite has been in a wheelchair since suffering a stroke in March.

New images show the exact moment he leaves his wheelchair and enters the church.

Emmerdale has confirmed that Marlon Dingle will walk down the aisle at his wedding next week, marking a new milestone in his ongoing recovery.

The fan favourite has been putting a lot of effort into her physiotherapy treatments in order to accomplish this goal at the ceremony since she had a stroke in March.

The ITV soap opera has unveiled new images that capture the exact moment Marlon exits his wheelchair and enters the village church.

Rhona is clearly moved as Marlon approaches her and she can tell how much this means to him.

All of this comes after hours of uncertainty on whether the event would even take place.

On the night before the wedding, Marlon collapses on the floor while having a bachelor party when his legs give way abruptly.

Paddy Dingle, Marlon’s best friend, insisted on bringing him to the hospital to be examined. Marlon consents, but only if Rhona is kept in the dark.

Marlon worries that his wedding is in jeopardy if he has to spend the night in the hospital. He is informed that his blood pressure is too high for him to be released even the following morning.

Rhona is unaware of what is happening while Paddy tries to soothe Marlon.

Mary, Rhona’s mother, and Vanessa Woodfield, her best friend, are compelled to bide their time until Marlon is permitted to return home.

When Marlon eventually shows up and exchanges vows with Rhona after walking down the aisle, everyone is overcome with emotion.

In touching sequences, it appears that the day will fulfil all of their expectations.

At a press conference for Emmerdale yesterday, Zoe Henry and Mark Charnock, who play Rhona and Marlon, discussed the next scenes (August 1).

Zoe told: “We were emotional filming the episode. The script was written by Caroline Mitchell, who’s a favourite of both of ours.

“Caroline writes in a very emotive way, so those emotions came out of us very easily.”

Mark added: “It was quite an intense atmosphere on set. Caroline writes quite intense scripts and there are so many stories going on in this episode. When I read the script, I found it relentlessly moving, all the way through.

“There are scenes involving the Faith story in the episode too, which are incredible. There are also great scenes for Priya’s story.”