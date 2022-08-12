Emmy-nominated actor Anne Heche dies at 53

Anne Heche’s life support was disconnected, and she passed away at the age of 53.

According to various reports, she was under the influence of cocaine when the tragedy took place.

Her son Homer confirmed the death of the Emmy and Tony-nominated actor in a statement.

Advertisement

A week after her catastrophic vehicle accident in Los Angeles, the life support of Anne Heche was disconnected, and she passed away at the age of 53.

Her son Homer confirmed the death of the Emmy and Tony-nominated actor in a statement.

He wrote in a statement, “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.”

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”

Heche was taken off life support after being hospitalised after ramming her automobile into a Mar Vista residence, which later caught fire.

Advertisement

According to various reports, she was under the influence of cocaine when the tragedy took place.

Also Read Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ due to severe brain injury Anne Heche has been hospitalised for a week following a car accident...