Ertugrul famed Cengiz Coşkun ties the knot in intimate ceremony

Cengiz Coşkun, a well-known Turkish actor best known as Turgut Bey from the popular Turkish television series Dirliris Ertugrul, recently got married to the love of his life in a private ceremony. There were numerous Turkish actors and actresses present on their big day. .

One of the most well-liked international celebrities in Pakistan is Cengiz Coşkun. The Turkish actor has a huge Instagram fan base in Pakistan.

The actor’s dazzling performance in Dirillis: Ertugrul is the reason for his enormous fame on social media. The Turkish epic series may have come to an end, but the cast members still engage with fans on social media.

Outside of the spotlight, the celebrity is a jovial and romantic person. He used to post romantic photos of himself and his fiancée on social media and attracted followers from all over the world. And only recently, in a private ceremony.

 

