Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Eshal Fayyaz claps back at trolls for exposing her body

Eshal Fayyaz claps back at trolls for exposing her body

Articles
Advertisement
Eshal Fayyaz claps back at trolls for exposing her body

Eshal Fayyaz claps back at trolls for exposing her body

Advertisement

Pakistani actor Eshal Fayyaz became well-known after establishing herself with the hit drama series “Abroo” and the movie “Kaaf Kangana.” She began her professional life as a model. Later, she changed her focus to acting.

The stunning actress is a frequent user of social media and is acclaimed for both her acting prowess and casual sense of style. Today, though, the public is scrutinizing her daring fashion choices.

The keyboard warriors attacked her in the comments section of her most recent images when they went viral and criticised her clothing choices when she appeared in a western attire. She answered the moral brigade as follows.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

Advertisement

Eshal Fayyaz has received recognition for her work, particularly for the drama series Bebasi in which she co-starred with Ali Rehman Khan and Alizeh Shah.

Earlier, she faced backlash over her gym attire video and photos.

Also Read

Eshal Fayyaz faces criticism for wearing eye-catching outfit
Eshal Fayyaz faces criticism for wearing eye-catching outfit

Eshal Fayyaz is a well-known Pakistani actress who works in television and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story