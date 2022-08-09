Eshal Fayyaz claps back at trolls for exposing her body

Pakistani actor Eshal Fayyaz became well-known after establishing herself with the hit drama series “Abroo” and the movie “Kaaf Kangana.” She began her professional life as a model. Later, she changed her focus to acting.

The stunning actress is a frequent user of social media and is acclaimed for both her acting prowess and casual sense of style. Today, though, the public is scrutinizing her daring fashion choices.

The keyboard warriors attacked her in the comments section of her most recent images when they went viral and criticised her clothing choices when she appeared in a western attire. She answered the moral brigade as follows.

Eshal Fayyaz has received recognition for her work, particularly for the drama series Bebasi in which she co-starred with Ali Rehman Khan and Alizeh Shah.

Earlier, she faced backlash over her gym attire video and photos.

