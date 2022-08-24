Esra Bilgic raises the temperature with bold Instagram pictures

Esra Bilgic, aka Halime Sultan, rose to fame with her television series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

The 29-year-old has an enticing Instagram feed that keeps people interested.

Esra most recently appeared in the drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar.

Advertisement

Esra Bilgic, aka Halime Sultan, a popular Turkish star who rose to prominence with her television series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has set the internet on fire with her daring video, which she recently shared on Instagram.

It is not surprising that Pakistan has gone head over heels for Bilgic, also known as Halime Sultan. The 29-year-old has an enticing Instagram feed that keeps people interested. She is absolutely stunning both on and off-screen.

The Ertugral star updated her appearance and sprang into the role of a glam diva with ease. She posted a fresh selfie with her ultra-glam ensemble to her Instagram account.

Esra looked lovely, and the fans were mesmerised by her captivating beauty. Many have praised her sense of fashion since she imbues each avatar she wears with a delicate grace. She is attractive and has a fantastic sense of style in addition to playing a variety of roles.

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic) Advertisement

On the work front, Esra most recently appeared in the drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar with co-star Uur Güne. The drama’s debut took place on September 29, 2021.

Also Read Watch: Esra Bilgic new bold video sets internet on fire Esra Bilgic, aka Halime Sultan, a popular Turkish star who rose to...