Esra Bilgic’s bold swimming pool pictures goes viral 

Articles
The popular Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan who got popularity with her television series Dirilis: Ertugrul sets the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures which she recently shared on her Instagram.

The 29-year-old is a fashionista with a distinctive style statement that is equally feisty and chic, in contrast to her Ertugrul on-screen image.

Esra is a self-proclaimed fashionista, and her most recent Instagram pool photographs have the world drooling as the diva appeared in a magazine photoshoot. The stunning woman has a fantastic figure, which she complements with her lovely brunette hair. Her fans gave the post a tonne of likes.

Have a look:

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

On the work front, Esra is now starring alongside Uur Güne in the drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar. The drama’s debut took place on September 29, 2021.




Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Turkish News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article

