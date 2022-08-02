Esra Bilgic’s bold swimming pool pictures goes viral 

The popular Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan who got popularity with her television series Dirilis: Ertugrul sets the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures which she recently shared on her Instagram.

The 29-year-old is a fashionista with a distinctive style statement that is equally feisty and chic, in contrast to her Ertugrul on-screen image.

Esra is a self-proclaimed fashionista, and her most recent Instagram pool photographs have the world drooling as the diva appeared in a magazine photoshoot. The stunning woman has a fantastic figure, which she complements with her lovely brunette hair. Her fans gave the post a tonne of likes.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

On the work front, Esra is now starring alongside Uur Güne in the drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar. The drama’s debut took place on September 29, 2021.

