Edition: English
Edition: English

  Everything we currently know about the upcoming Netflix film "The Great Flood"
  • The much-anticipated facts on the upcoming Korean disaster film The Great Flood have been shared by Netflix.
  • These specifics include the release date, cast, and a variety of other information.

The Great Flood vividly depicts the terrifying aftermath of the catastrophic flood that befell the planet and left people scrambling to maintain their lives.

Hee Jo and An Na are also searching for ways to survive in their apartment building, which is slowly sinking as a result of the flood. They are among the people who are present.

Cast:

  • Kim Da Mi
  • Park Hae Soo
Netflixs Upcoming Movie The Great Flood: Everything to know so far

Release Date:

The film, which will be distributed by Netflix and was helmed by Kim Byung Woo, is scheduled to debut in the summer of 2023.

Production Status:

The film is just in the preliminary phases of production at this point. Shooting was scheduled to begin in the middle of May 2022, and it is anticipated that it will be completed in November 2022.

