upcoming films on Netflix for July 28th, 2022: Details Below
With a focus on family-friendly content, Netflix has released a number of...
The Great Flood vividly depicts the terrifying aftermath of the catastrophic flood that befell the planet and left people scrambling to maintain their lives.
Hee Jo and An Na are also searching for ways to survive in their apartment building, which is slowly sinking as a result of the flood. They are among the people who are present.
The film, which will be distributed by Netflix and was helmed by Kim Byung Woo, is scheduled to debut in the summer of 2023.
The film is just in the preliminary phases of production at this point. Shooting was scheduled to begin in the middle of May 2022, and it is anticipated that it will be completed in November 2022.
