Faakhir Mehmood leaves fans in awe with his melodious voice

Faakhir Mehmood, a romantic vocalist from Pakistan, has travelled to Venice, Italy.

The 49-year-old posted a romantic video of himself singing love songs while on vacation.

Tere Bina Dil Na Lagge singer was spotted mesmerising fans on a ride through the Italian city.

““Venice is eternity itself.” – Joseph Brodsky. #faakhirmehmood #karachi #faakhir #venice #islamabadgram #karachidiaries #mypakistan #pakistanisinvenice #pakistanitraveller”, the 49-year-old singer captioned his post.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faakhir Mehmood (@faakhirm)

The greatest honour for a musician in Pakistan, the presidential Pride of Performance award, is also held by well-known vocalist Faakhir.

