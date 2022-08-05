Faakhir Mehmood leaves fans in awe with his melodious voice

Faakhir Mehmood’s new song with his kids will make you relate to your lockdown days
Lockdown has made our lives quite boring. However, singer Faakhir Mehmood and...
The lyrical voice of Fakhir Mehmood, a romantic vocalist and musical talent from Pakistan, has travelled to Venice, Italy, and his most recent audio and video clip is a delight for music fans.
The singer of Tere Bina Dil Na Lagge was recently spotted mesmerising fans on a ride while on vacation in the romantic Italian city of Venice.
The skilled musician and composer posted a romantic video of himself singing love songs while on vacation on Instagram.
““Venice is eternity itself.” – Joseph Brodsky. #faakhirmehmood #karachi #faakhir #venice #islamabadgram #karachidiaries #mypakistan #pakistanisinvenice #pakistanitraveller”, the 49-year-old singer captioned his post.
Have a look:
The greatest honour for a musician in Pakistan, the presidential Pride of Performance award, is also held by well-known vocalist Faakhir.
