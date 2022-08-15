Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fahad Mustafa gains the title of Superintendent of Police

Fahad Mustafa gains the title of Superintendent of Police

Articles
Advertisement
Fahad Mustafa gains the title of Superintendent of Police

Fahad Mustafa gains the title of Superintendent of Police

Advertisement
  • Fahad has now become a police officer in real life. IG Sindh Police
  • Mr. Ghulam Nabi Memon has bestowed upon Fahad Mustafa the honorary rank of Superintendent of Police
  • Fahad showed his excitement on an Instagram post thanking Mr Ghulam Nabi
Advertisement

Fahad Mustafa performed as Gulab and captivated the hearts of Pakistanis and foreigners alike with his performance. People identified with the character, making Quaid e Azam Zindabad one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. Fahad portrayed Sindh Police in the film, which was set in Karachi and featured Fahad.

After portraying Gulab in Quaid e Azam Zindabad, Fahad  has now become a police officer in real life. IG Sindh Police Mr. Ghulam Nabi Memon has bestowed upon Fahad the honorary rank of Superintendent of Police, so making him an Honorary SP in the Sindh Police. Friends of Fahad and the film’s producer and director, Nabeel Qureshi and Fiza Ali Meerza, were also there. Here meet SP Sindh Police Fahad Mustafa:

Fahad Mustafa Is A Real Life Police Officer Now

Fahad Mustafa Is A Real Life Police Officer Now

Fahad Mustafa Is A Real Life Police Officer Now

This is how excited Fahad is:

Advertisement

Fahad Mustafa Is A Real Life Police Officer Now

Also Read

Watch: Fahad Mustafa wins hearts with new BTS video
Watch: Fahad Mustafa wins hearts with new BTS video

Fahad Mustafa is a Pakistani film and television actor. Fahad is riding...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story