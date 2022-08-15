Fahad Mustafa gains the title of Superintendent of Police

Watch: Fahad Mustafa wins hearts with new BTS video
Fahad Mustafa is a Pakistani film and television actor. Fahad is riding...
Fahad Mustafa performed as Gulab and captivated the hearts of Pakistanis and foreigners alike with his performance. People identified with the character, making Quaid e Azam Zindabad one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. Fahad portrayed Sindh Police in the film, which was set in Karachi and featured Fahad.
After portraying Gulab in Quaid e Azam Zindabad, Fahad has now become a police officer in real life. IG Sindh Police Mr. Ghulam Nabi Memon has bestowed upon Fahad the honorary rank of Superintendent of Police, so making him an Honorary SP in the Sindh Police. Friends of Fahad and the film’s producer and director, Nabeel Qureshi and Fiza Ali Meerza, were also there. Here meet SP Sindh Police Fahad Mustafa:
This is how excited Fahad is:
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.