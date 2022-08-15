Fahad Mustafa gains the title of Superintendent of Police

Fahad has now become a police officer in real life. IG Sindh Police

Mr. Ghulam Nabi Memon has bestowed upon Fahad Mustafa the honorary rank of Superintendent of Police

Fahad showed his excitement on an Instagram post thanking Mr Ghulam Nabi

Fahad Mustafa performed as Gulab and captivated the hearts of Pakistanis and foreigners alike with his performance. People identified with the character, making Quaid e Azam Zindabad one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. Fahad portrayed Sindh Police in the film, which was set in Karachi and featured Fahad.

After portraying Gulab in Quaid e Azam Zindabad, Fahad has now become a police officer in real life. IG Sindh Police Mr. Ghulam Nabi Memon has bestowed upon Fahad the honorary rank of Superintendent of Police, so making him an Honorary SP in the Sindh Police. Friends of Fahad and the film’s producer and director, Nabeel Qureshi and Fiza Ali Meerza, were also there. Here meet SP Sindh Police Fahad Mustafa:

This is how excited Fahad is:

