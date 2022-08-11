‘Fame seeking’ Meghan Markle is causing Prince Harry to ‘live a lie’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living a lie in Los Angeles, an inside source told Us Weekly.

Harry is begging Meghan to return to England but she won’t budge, the insider said.

This claim comes shortly after Harry faced criticism for his UN speech, and another insider revealed that he is currently on leave.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been living a lie in the United States.

During an interview with Us Weekly, an inside source claimed this.

The source began by accusing Meghan of being untrustworthy, “utterly power and fame hungry.”

While Prince Harry seems to have “wanted to start over and live a quieter life in Montecito away from the cameras.”

“Meghan is all about fame and money. This isn’t what he signed up for – it’s as if he’s living a lie.”

This claim comes shortly after Harry faced criticism for his UN speech, and a separate insider also broke the silence, revealing that Harry is currently on leave, “begging Meghan Markle to return to England but she won’t budge.”

Previously, Harry and Meghan Markle have body doubles to act as stand-ins when they’re out and about, despite mounting security breaches.

In a recent interview, a Heat magazine insider made this shocking claim.

They began by noting how seriously Harry and Meghan Markle take their security, and then added, “they’ve been scared and concerned by these incidents.”

“They know there are some very dangerous people out there, even in a city as well-heeled and traditionally safe as Santa Barbara, and it’s for that reason they invested heavily in the best security they could find.”

“They’re very aware there’s still outside risk of an intruder finding their way onto the property and doing God knows what. It’s the stuff of nightmares, and only underlines to Harry how crucial it is that the family are protected.”

