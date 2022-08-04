Fans find Kate Middleton wishing Meghan Markle unnecessary

Kate and William were not willing to wish Meghan on her birthday.

The couple also shared a picture of her on social media.

Meghan and Harry left the Royal family in 2020.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were not willing to wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday on Thursday, August 4, her 41st birthday, according to a story from the British magazine. Many royal admirers voiced their displeasure via social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a picture of the Duchess of Sussex with the phrase, “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” on their social media accounts on Thursday.

Fans of the royal family felt that Prince William and Kate should not have wished Meghan a happy birthday in light of her ongoing dispute with the family since 2020’s Megxit and subsequent interviews criticising the family.

One royal fan said, “She really doesn’t deserve birthday wishes,” while another chimed in saying, “I don’t recall the Sussexes wishing any member of the royal family a happy birthday.”

Nevertheless, several royal observers praised Kate and her husband William for being the greater person and extending the olive branch, with one commenting, “William and Catherine always take the high road. Always choose to be graceful and classy. Incredible.”

Kate and William weren’t the only royals to congratulate Meghan on her birthday; Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also sent her a message wishing her “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

Meghan and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020 and currently reside in the United States with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.