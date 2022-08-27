Fans loved Shefali Shah and Rajesh’s acting in Delhi Crime 2

Sofali Shah stars in Delhi Crime Season 2.

The web series premiered on August 26 on Netflix.

The first Indian show to win International Emmy Awards.

Advertisement

Shefali Shah has come back again to win hearts with her most recent web series Delhi Crime Season 2.

The main season made history last year by being the primary Indian show to win the International Emmy Awards as it sacked the Best Drama Series title.

Aside from Shefali, Delhi Crime 2 likewise stars Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome, Adil Hussain, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Datt, Anurag Arora, and Denzil Smith. The web series was debuted on August 26 on Netflix.

When Delhi Crime Season 2 got debuted on Netflix, fans marathon watched it and showed up on Twitter to give their decisions.

They hailed the exhibitions of Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, and Rasika Dugal and called it a must-watch.

A fan tweeted, “Watched delhi crime season 2…And what an actor shefali shah is…She has nailed it again…Rest actors are in top form too..Season 2 is a must watch”.

Advertisement

Another client expressed, “#DelhiCrimes on @NetflixIndia is absolutely fantastic! Great narrative & brilliant acting; not only by leads like @ShefaliShah_, @RasikaDugal, @rajeshtailang but each & every small actor – ‘Delhi Crime Season 2’ impresses with its representation of crime & police; a must watch!”.

Comparative tweets overwhelmed online entertainment. How about we read them.

To note, Delhi Crime Season 2 spins around DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (played by Shefali Shah) and her group’s endeavors to settle the secret around the shocking wrongdoings that is going on with the advantaged senior residents of the city.

Delhi Crime 2 is coordinated by Tanuj Chopra and is composed by Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Vidit Tripathi and Ensia Mirza.

Also Read Twitter reactions to Criminal Justice Season 3, loves Pankaj Tripathi Adhura Sach released on an OTT platform yesterday. Pankaj Tripathi was last...

Advertisement