Farah Khan hilariously roasts ‘multifaced’ Karan Johar

Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been friends for 25 years.

The duo keeps up with their fun and banter by posting videos on Instagram.

Farah is known for making fun of Karan’s sense of style, and his retorts leave the audience in splits.

Advertisement

Farah Khan and Karan Johar’s fun videos on Instagram are the funniest and a treat to watch, The duo keeps up with their fun and banter by posting videos with each other on Instagram and fans totally love them.

Farah is known for making fun of Karan’s sense of style, and Karan’s retorts are so scathing that they leave the audience in splits. With yet another humorous video, the duo has taken over the social media platform once more. Varun Dhawan caught the scene on camera, and we don’t mind that it depicts Karan and Farah as their characters.

Also Read Alia Bhatt charges whopping Rs 85 lakh to crore for her social media posts Alia Bhatt charges between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 1 crore for...

The video starts with Karan (as usual) mocking Farah’s outfit and saying, “Oh my god you look like a stop sign, and what is that a medal? Got to be for your fashion” to which Farah responds saying, “No, it’s for being friends with you for 25 years!”

Then Farah hits back by saying, “Oh my god your shirt. So many faces. You multifaced. One for successful people, one for not-so-successful. Is that right?” Karan then responds saying, “I am not partial Farah, please, otherwise I won’t be talking to you. “The video ends with Varun laughing in the background.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The video is from Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s much-discussed success celebration, which was held in KJo’s home. Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maneish Paul, and Prajakta Koli are among the cast members who make up the complete movie.

Advertisement

Also Read Kareena Kapoor calls Vijay, Jaideep actors from different realm Kareena has teamed up with Sujoy Ghosh for the first time. The...

Farah and Karan have been friends for 25 years, to be specific. The two have worked together on the most recent Dharma Productions undertaking, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.