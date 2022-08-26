Farah Khan smashes plates as Greek custom with her kids

Farah Khan Kunder has worked in the business world for 30 years.

Farah Khan Kunder has worked in the business world for 30 years. She first worked as an assistant and as a dancer in the background. She made her first film as a director in 2004 with Main Hoon Na. Later, she directed movies like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year. In the meantime, the director is very active on social media and often posts pictures of herself with her friends and kids, which her fans love. Speaking of which, Farah posted a video of herself with her three kids, Czar, Diva, and Anya, to her Instagram account.

On a kids’ night out, Ifarah took her kids to a restaurant where they broke plates with her. Plate smashing is a Greek tradition in which plates or glasses are broken to mark a happy event. Farah posted the video and wrote, “Better break plates than hearts… (but who will clean up the mess?) #kidsnightout #Greektradition.”

Farah and Shirish Kunder got married in 2004. They met on the set of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Main Hoon Na, where they fell in love. Farah and Shirish had their triplets, Diva, Anya, and Czar Kunder, through IVF on February 11, 2008. Since then, their lives have been centred around their children. Even though Farah works, she does her best to be with her kids most of the time, and her social media handles show how much she loves them. In 2020, Anya raised 1 lakh by drawing the pets of Farah’s friends in the industry during lockdown. She used the money to feed strays and people in need.

Farah’s first movie as a director was 2004’s Main Hoon Na, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Suniel Shetty. She went on to direct Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year. She was also the host of the talk show Tere Mere Beech Mein. Later, she was a judge on the first and second seasons of Indian Idol, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, and Dance India Dance Li’l Masters.

