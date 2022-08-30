Farah is known for having close relationships with her coworkers, and she even posts throwback photos with them on social media.

Farah Khan has been in the business for the past 30 years. The director is very active on social media and often posts pictures of herself with her friends and children, which her fans love. Farah is known for having close relationships with her coworkers, and she even posts throwback photos with them on social media.

Speaking of which, Farah Khan posted the selfie of her smiling with Rajukummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Huma Qureshi. She wrote this when she shared the post: “Friendships that come out of nowhere are the best. On paper, we have nothing in common. Our tastes in movies are so different, and we’ve never worked together. Don’t even ask about the age difference; I just love this crazy, talented group and our impromptu dinners filled with laughter, debates, food, and a love for @iamsrk “.

Farah recently directed Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in Croatia for Anand Tiwari’s flick. She’ll also cooperate with Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Rajkummar Rao’s next film is Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkummar and Janhvi had previously collaborated on Roohi. Bhumi Pednekar appeared in Bheed alongside him. In 2021, he married Patralekhaa in Chandigarh. They dated for 11 years before getting married. Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film CityLights brought them together.

