Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar twin in white.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar manage to serve as a model for other couples to aspire to. They often participate in photoshoots together, which results in all of their admirers fawning over them whenever the photos are posted to Instagram. The happy pair is presently in Australia celebrating a mutual friend’s wedding, and they couldn’t be having a better time. Today, just like every other day, the two kept posting images of them having fun in Australia, and the actor from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara uploaded yet another picture of the two looking gorgeous together.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wear matching white t-shirts in his Instagram post. Farhan wore a white shirt and grey joggers, while Shibani wore a white top and black pants. Shibani’s pants were black. The actor sat in front of Shibani on the sofa’s backrest. We can’t help noticing how stylish they are as a pair, particularly in the shot. “Just the three of us.. #nirvana @shibanidandekarakhtar,” Farhan captioned this Instagram snap.

Farhan Akhtar will direct Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. The film’s slogan was “About time the females got the automobile out.” Farhan tweeted, “Did someone say road trip? What better day than Dil Chahta Hai’s 20th anniversary to unveil my upcoming film? @priyankachopra’s #JeeLeZaraa @aliaa08#KatrinaKaif I can’t wait to get started. Jee Le Zaraa was written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan.

