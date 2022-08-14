Farhan Akhtar calls Laal Singh Chaddha ‘beautiful’

Farhan Akhtar shared a poster of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Farhan Akhtar shared a poster of Laal Singh Chaddha, Says ‘Not easy to live up to a classic like Forrest Gump.’

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 will be Laal Singh Chaddha. Since its first trailer was released, the movie, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and others, has been making news.

Advait Chandan directed Laal Singh Chaddha, while Atul Kulkarni wrote the screenplay. Many famous people have seen the movie and written reviews on it. Continuing the trend, actor and director Farhan Akhtar posted a review of the movie on his Instagram account.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Farhan Akhtar shared a poster of Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sharing the poster he wrote, “Such a beautiful film. Not easy to live up to a classic like Forrest Gump but Laal Singh holds its own. Congratulations to the team.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s most recent film, has been a commercial and critical success. Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Aamir Khan also appear in the movie. Naga makes his Bollywood debut with this movie, and everyone has been admiring his performance.

One of the movie’s biggest features, in the opinion of many, is a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Forrest Gump, a smash popular Hollywood movie starring Tom Hanks, has an official Hindi version in the form of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena’s flick, has recently opened in theatres. She will then appear in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming thriller, which will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and debut on Netflix. The Devotion Of Suspect X, a book by Japanese author Keigo Higashino, was made into a movie.

In addition, Kareena will make her cinematic debut with Hansal Mehta’s next thriller movie, which is reportedly based on a true story from the UK. She will soon collaborate on a film with Rhea Kapoor.