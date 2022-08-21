Farhan Akhtar is beaming with his wife Shibani Dandekar, Photo

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood.

Farhan shared an adorable picture of the two.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are perhaps of the cutest couple in Bollywood.

These two as of late got hitched and from that point forward they are partying like there’s no tomorrow with their adoration.

They never waver in communicating their adoration for one another either be it via online entertainment etc.

Shibani had been sharing pictures and recordings from a wedding that she is going to with her sister Anusha Dandekar.

Also, presently it appears as though Farhan is there to go along with them. He shared a delightful image of the two and we can’t quit spouting over them.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Farhan Akhtar imparted an image to Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan looked cheerful in a dull blue hoodie and dark jeans while Shibani looked charming in a larger than usual really takes a look at shroud.

She embraced her hubby sideways as they presented in the city. Sharing this image, Farhan expressed, “My Checked Mate” with a heart emoticon.

In the mean time, Farhan Akhtar is set to get back to bearing following 10 years with Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

The film was declared last year and accompanied the slogan ‘No time like the present the young ladies took the vehicle out.’

Later, Farhan took to Twitter and stated, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 I cannot wait to get this show on the road”.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan, Jee Le Zaraa is supposed to raise a ruckus around town one year from now.

