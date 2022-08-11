Advertisement
Farhan Akhtar writes touching letter on 21st anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai.

Farhan Akhtar writes touching letter on 21st anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai.

Articles
Farhan Akhtar writes touching letter on 21st anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai.

Farhan Akhtar writes touching letter on 21st anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai.

  • Almost every college-aged Indian has visited Goa or planned a vacation there.
  • In 2001, Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai placed Goa on everyone’s travel list.
  • The film redefined friendship and won hearts.
Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai placed Goa on everyone’s travel list. How can one forget Akash, Sid, and Sameer’s fort postures in Goa?

Popular film Today, Dil Chahta Hai turns 21. The film redefined friendship and won hearts. Farhan Akhtar delivered a touching video and statement on this particular day.

Farhan Akhtar posted a sentimental Instagram video. Farhan posted, “The original film turns 21 today. Thank you, cast and crew, for believing. Thank you to the loyal fans. Usse bahut zyaada milaa hai aapse. Thanks.”

Farhan’s directorial debut included Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonali Kulkarni.

Farhan Akhtar popularised Goa road vacations. Or we could thank the filmmaker-actor-singer for making every millennial drool of a Goa getaway with buddies. Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), and Siddharth’s (Akshaye Khanna) narrative of friendship, love, and life is always entertaining.

