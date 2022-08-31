Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Farhan Saeed leaves the drama because of Urwa Hocane?

Farhan Saeed leaves the drama because of Urwa Hocane?

Articles
Advertisement
Farhan Saeed leaves the drama because of Urwa Hocane?

Farhan Saeed leaves the drama because of Urwa Hocane?

Advertisement

The Sajni singer, Farhan Saeed is apparently quitting, following the excitement sparked by Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane’s on-screen reunion in “Meri Pyari Diana”.

Fans were shocked to hear that the former famous couple had signed on to co-star in Meri Shehzadi Diana on HUM TV. Audiences were excited to see them reunite, even if it was only on television, after hearing of their divorce.

Fans were thrilled to learn that the two would soon co-star together, despite the fact that the nature of their on-screen relationship was still unknown.

However, recent rumors say that Farhan Saeed is leaving the project. Ali Rehman Khan has taken the place of the singer/actor.

By year’s end, production on the drama serial is anticipated to be finished.

Advertisement

Imran Abbas and the previous power couple were supposed to star in the Qasim Ali Mureed film. The two male actors would have been working together for the first time on this project.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Allu Arjun to finally begin filming for Pushpa 2 on December 12h
Allu Arjun to finally begin filming for Pushpa 2 on December 12h
Shooting of Imtiaz's film with Parineeti Chopra will begin on Dec 11
Shooting of Imtiaz's film with Parineeti Chopra will begin on Dec 11
Prince Harry, Meghan's docuseries becomes most watched show
Prince Harry, Meghan's docuseries becomes most watched show
Shriya Saran reveals having girl crush on Tabu
Shriya Saran reveals having girl crush on Tabu
King Charles say 'no comments' to Harry & Meghan docuseries
King Charles say 'no comments' to Harry & Meghan docuseries
Celtics Handled Ex-Cheating Fiancé's Scandal 'Irresponsibly'
Celtics Handled Ex-Cheating Fiancé's Scandal 'Irresponsibly'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story