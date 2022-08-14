Farhan Saeed leaves the drama starring Urwa Hocane

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane are in trouble after reporter’s strange request

The Sajni singer, Farhan Saeed is apparently quitting, following the excitement sparked by Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane’s on-screen reunion in “Meri Pyari Diana”.

Fans were shocked to hear that the former famous couple had signed on to co-star in Meri Shehzadi Diana on HUM TV. Audiences were excited to see them reunite, even if it was only on television, after hearing of their divorce.

Fans were thrilled to learn that the two would soon co-star together, despite the fact that the nature of their on-screen relationship was still unknown.

However, recent rumors say that Farhan Saeed is leaving the project. Ali Rehman Khan has taken the place of the singer/actor.

By year’s end, production on the drama serial is anticipated to be finished.

Imran Abbas and the previous power couple were supposed to star in the Qasim Ali Mureed film. The two male actors would have been working together for the first time on this project.