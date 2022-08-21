Advertisement
Farhan Saeed's character in latest drama Keeps on garnering praise

Farhan Saeed’s character in latest drama Keeps on garnering praise

Articles
Farhan Saeed’s character in latest drama Keeps on garnering praise

Farhan Saeed’s character in drama Keeps on garnering praise

Farhan Saeed is the man of the hour because fans of the drama Mere Humsafar watch it every Thursday. He couldn’t be happier about this.

The actor finally decided to respond to all the love by sending a thank-you note to the fans and telling them that they are the reason the show has become so popular. He also thanked co-star Hania Aamir, director Qasim Ali Mureed, and the rest of the team for their part in the success of the series.

A well-liked drama series called Mere Hamsafar is trending each week and attracts a sizable audience. The outstanding character of “Hamza” played by Farhan Saeed, who is portrayed as being excessively devoted to Hala.

Despite his mother’s lies against Hala, the character Hamza genuinely cares about her. His concern and compassion for Hala are adored by the public.

The drama series is breaking all the records. The internet is going crazy about Hamza and Hala’s sweet love story, and the TRPs are rising. Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir’s sizzling chemistry has fans raving.

