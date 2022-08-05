Farhan’s leading role Hamza turns him into rising star

Advertisement
Farhan Saeed’s leading role Hamza turns him into rising star

  • Farhan Saeed is renowned star.
  • He is playing lead role as Hamza in Mere Humsafar.
  • Netizens may be sending a lot of tweets about their favourite couple.
Farhan Saeed is renowned by a lot of people now for his role as Hamza in Mere Humsafar. Netizens may be sending a lot of tweets about their favourite couple in the drama, Halza, but the Saeed fandom has shown to be just as diverse as the actor. Fans try to figure out why he’s “so hot” by keeping track of what he says and does with other celebrities and by putting on their detective hats.

The singer of “Thodi Der” started trending on Twitter on Thursday. This happens every time a new episode of “Mere Humsafar” comes out, but what was different this time was the series of tweets.

Fans loved the way he played the role.

Then there were angry netizens who got “Nafees, Raees, Sj family drama politics” instead of the Halza content they wanted.

There have been questions about the commercial.

The real question was why is farhan saeed so dashing?

The result was jealousy. Even though his character in Badshah Begum is a real villain, fans are more interested in how hot Farhan is.

A lot of netizens are impressed by how funny the “Pi Jaun” singer was in his recent conversation with Shehzad Roy.

Shehzad Roy and Farhan Saeed face severe criticism due to this!
Shehzad Roy and Farhan Saeed face severe criticism due to this!

Pop singer Shehzad Roy used the example of "Heaven and Hell" as...

