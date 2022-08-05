Farhan’s leading role Hamza turns him into rising star

Farhan Saeed is renowned star.

He is playing lead role as Hamza in Mere Humsafar.

Netizens may be sending a lot of tweets about their favourite couple.

Advertisement

Farhan Saeed is renowned by a lot of people now for his role as Hamza in Mere Humsafar. Netizens may be sending a lot of tweets about their favourite couple in the drama, Halza, but the Saeed fandom has shown to be just as diverse as the actor. Fans try to figure out why he’s “so hot” by keeping track of what he says and does with other celebrities and by putting on their detective hats.

The singer of “Thodi Der” started trending on Twitter on Thursday. This happens every time a new episode of “Mere Humsafar” comes out, but what was different this time was the series of tweets.

I have never Waited for Thursday’s this Badly In my Entire Life, Until I found THEM 🥺❤️#FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/U9HL5qIv8B — sugarplum 🦄 (@farfetch04) August 4, 2022

Advertisement

I have never Waited for Thursday’s this Badly In my Entire Life, Until I found THEM 🥺❤️#FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/U9HL5qIv8B — sugarplum 🦄 (@farfetch04) August 4, 2022

Fans loved the way he played the role.

Advertisement HE made HAMZA ALIVE. It didn’t seem like he was acting. It was like HE WAS LIVING IT. If, speaking hypothetically, HAMZA IS A DREAM, HE IS MAKING ME LIVE IT 😭#FarhanSaeed #MereHumsafar pic.twitter.com/LRDfsAYk3S — what did you say? (@joeyunofficial) August 4, 2022

Then there were angry netizens who got “Nafees, Raees, Sj family drama politics” instead of the Halza content they wanted.

Feelings are mutual but I guess it was necessary for coming episodes to show what Raees and SJ are plotting and somewhere trapping Nafees as it plays a vital role in turn of events.#MereHumsafar #FarhanSaeed #HaniaAamir https://t.co/3UlN5WGTM6 Advertisement — Hafsa Khan (@LilMissSassie_) August 4, 2022

I did not know that #FarhanSaeed (#Hamza) and #HaniaAmir (#Hala) are side characters in #MereHumsafar 🤔🙄 Pura screen space and faltu dialogues toh RAEES, SJ & NAFEES ko diye h.. #HalZa — #SidNaaz (@Sid_Ki_Naaz9) August 4, 2022

Advertisement

There have been questions about the commercial.

Advertisement

The real question was why is farhan saeed so dashing?

Advertisement

The result was jealousy. Even though his character in Badshah Begum is a real villain, fans are more interested in how hot Farhan is.

Advertisement What I love most about #BadshahBegum is that there isn’t any glorification. Shahzaib’s entry was audiences watching him murder a man. #FarhanSaeed creates a soft spot, but here, watching him humiliate his wife, we are reminded that Shahzaib is NOT a good person. #PakistaniDramas pic.twitter.com/84GKBmm4ig — SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) August 3, 2022

A lot of netizens are impressed by how funny the “Pi Jaun” singer was in his recent conversation with Shehzad Roy.

Farhan Saeed is quick at wits and i love his quick responses❤️😂 #FarhanSaeed pic.twitter.com/XCrTP3Cs7D Advertisement — farhanography♡︎ (@ayeshazworld_) August 4, 2022