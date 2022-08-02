Father of Meghan Markle makes his first public appearance following a stroke

On May 23, the former lighting director experienced a stroke, and he spent the next five days in the hospital.

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, thanked the British people for their well wishes when he was taken to the hospital after having a stroke.

This evening, the 77-year-old Thomas made his first public appearance since his health scare when his video was broadcast on GB News.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father can be seen in a video clip from Thomas’ son’s conversation with Dan Wooton enjoying a windy beach while seated at a table.

“Hello Dan,” read the placard he was holding. I appreciate your kind words and those of the British people.

After leaving the hospital, Thomas declared, “I feel incredibly grateful and realise how fortunate I am to be alive.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone, especially the great medical staff who saved my life. Angels, they are.

“The kind letters I’ve gotten from people all across the world have impacted me incredibly. People have been so kind. Although I am unable to talk at the moment, I am working hard and will express my gratitude when I can.