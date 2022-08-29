Fatima Effendi shares home tour video on her YouTube channel

Advertisement
Fatima Effendi is a Beautiful and versatile Pakistani actress who has long been active in the entertainment sector.

Despite frequently playing supporting roles, Fatima has won the audience’s adoration and respect for her performances. Kanwar Arsalan, another actor from Pakistan, is the husband of Fatima.

Fatima is one of the actors who use social media frequently. She also manages “Fatima Effendi Kanwar,” her own YouTube channel.

Recently, Fatima posted a brand-new video to her YouTube channel in which she gave the audience a thorough tour of her house.

Fatima’s home was exquisitely adorned and furnished with lovely accent pieces and furnishings, giving the space an opulent appearance.

Fatima and Kanwar displayed the front door, the TV room, which had a black-and-white colour scheme, the kitchen, the living room, the bedrooms, and the dressing area. Wall hangings and beautiful family photos were used to beautify the walls.

