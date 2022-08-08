Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fawad Khan and Deepika Padukone up for a pair of fan votes

Fawad Khan and Deepika Padukone up for a pair of fan votes

Articles
Advertisement
Fawad Khan and Deepika Padukone up for a pair of fan votes

Fawad Khan and Deepika Padukone up for a pair of fan votes

Advertisement
  • Fawad Khan and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp together for Faraz Manan.
  • In a poll conducted by Diet Sabya, he was selected as superior showstopper.
  • She was slated to romance Om Shanti Om actress in a Karan Johar movie.
Advertisement

Fawad Khan walks the ramp with Deepika Padukone, people are deliberating if he looks better with the Bollywood beauty than Ranveer Singh.

Till she got married, we all supported Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Also Read

Akshay Kumar promises to never make any ‘ghinoni films’
Akshay Kumar promises to never make any ‘ghinoni films’

His movie will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal...

The Ram Leela actress may look better paired with Pakistani hottie Fawad Khan, though. In a poll conducted by Diet Sabya, he was selected as the superior showstopper in comparison to the Bollywood beauties on the ramp.

For Faraz Manan, the two had walked the ramp together. In addition, the actor from Khubsoorat was slated to romance Om Shanti Om actress in a Karan Johar movie. Although the news first surfaced in 2016, we were never able to watch a movie starring the two.

Advertisement

The Bollywood babe later cited Fawad Khan’s eyes as the most romantic in her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 6.

Also Read

Kiara Advani Casts a Spell in sports pastel blazer with shorts
Kiara Advani Casts a Spell in sports pastel blazer with shorts

Jugjugg Jeeyo got together over the weekend to celebrate. Kiara, Varun, and...

When asked which Bollywood A-lister in the business had the “dreamiest eyes.”

Deepika Padukone responded with, “Fawad Khan has the dreamiest eyes.”

The same episode also had the Aey Dil Hai Mushkil actor’s costar Alia Bhatt star as a guest.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story