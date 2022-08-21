Fawad Khan’s university days pictures goes viral

Fawad Khan will be making a comeback in Maula Jatt.

Fans have been anticipated to see him on screen ever since it was announced.

He gained a cult following with his films Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Khuda Ke Liye.

Fawad Khan is the biggest star of Lollywood. Whether he is working or not, he is always in the hearts of his fans. All the artists want to collaborate with him, and the public wants to see him. Fans have been anticipating seeing him on screen ever since it was revealed that he would be making a comeback in Maula Jatt.

Khan amassed a sizable fan base with his films Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Even so, the superstar gained a cult following abroad because of his tragedies. Fans from all over the world agree that Fawad is one of Pakistan’s most handsome stars.

But Fawad Khan was a musician before he became famous. When they first appeared on the scene, his band EP got a lot of support. Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, also known as Xulfi, and Fawad were partners at first. After that, Fawad began acting and made his television acting debut alongside Jatt and Bond. He went on to star in Khuda Ke Liye and Humsafar, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Here is a picture of him from his university days singing the classic Hamesha. Back when he first started singing, he was virtually unrecognizable.

