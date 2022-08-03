Faysal Quraishi shares adorable pictures with his family

The talented Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi is known for his masterful acting abilities. His worldwide devoted fan base, which generates millions of views for his shows, contributes to their success. Muqaddar and Dil E Momin were two of Faysal’s most recent blockbusters.

The charming family that the actor has is something he enjoys doing. Sana Quraishi, the wife of the actor, frequently gives her family photos to followers. Ayat Quraishi, his daughter, also updates her photo gallery.

Ayat Quraishi recently shared photos of her and her brother Farman enjoying a wet day on a rooftop. She also uploaded images of her family. Fans have also received fresh images of Faysal Quraishi and Sana Faysal alongside Ayat, who recently joined her father’s gym.

“My new gym partner Ayat Quraishi,” the Fitoor actor captioned his post.

