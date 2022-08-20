FBI unable to make Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” gun fire?

Alec Baldwin’s Rust pistol have brought the FBI inquiry to a conclusion.

I didn’t pull the trigger, he said in his statement at the time.

The gun “could not be made to fire without a squeeze of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional,” according to a news investigation.

In response to Bladwin’s first allegation that “The trigger wasn’t pushed,” this assertion is made. I didn’t pull the trigger, he said in his statement at the time. Never in a million years would I aim a gun at someone and pull the trigger. Never.”

However, a detailed forensic examination of the firearm turned up some startling information.

Attorney Lukas Nikas claims that because the pistol was in such bad shape, “the FBI was unable to fire the gun in any earlier test, even when pressing the trigger.”

The medical examiner’s report, which found that this was a tragic accident, is what really important, the attorney said.

The New Mexico authorities have discovered, “This is the third time, that Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of the allegedly unsafe conditions on the set, that he was assured by the person in charge of safety on the set that the gun was “cold,” and believed the rifle was safe.”

