Fears that Prince Harry would “take down the Queen” are raised

Major concerns about possible attacks against the Queen are raised by Prince Harry.

He is rumored to be keeping an eye on everyone else.

This accusation was made by royal author, Tom Bower.

Major concerns about possible attacks against the Queen are raised by Prince Harry, who is rumored to be keeping an eye on everyone else.

This accusation, according to a News.com story, was made by royal author Tom Bower.

Prince Harry “seemed eager to compromise every ideal he formerly held dear,” he said in his opening statement.

Nobody was aware of how hostile he had become during his meetings with John Moehringer, the man who wrote his memoirs in his stead, Mr. Bower noted.

Harry would be required to divulge personal information and make emotional admissions to Moehringer in order to receive the estimated $20 million advance. These would make amends with his loved ones and friends.

