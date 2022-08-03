Feroze Khan reveals his teacher ‘Sheikh Sahab’

Advertisement
Feroze Khan backtracked after “retiring” from show business and came back with Khuda Aur Mohahhabt 3. The actor mentioned his Sheikh as the cause of his decision reversal. We’ve been guessing about this mystery man’s identity ever since.

The actor from the film Khaani recently posted a photo of himself with his spiritual mentor on social media. By doing this, Feroze Khan has given his online fans their long-awaited introduction to his spiritual Sheikh.

Sharing the picture he wrote, “My teacher, my love”.

On Tabish Hashmi’s broadcast earlier in 2021, Feroze said he would not tolerate any accusations against his Sheikh. The Chup Raho actor responded to the host’s remark on his relationship with his Sheikh by saying; “Yeh bhi Sheikh ne bola, wo bhi Sheikh ne bola (Sheikh said this, Sheikh said that), this is not a joke for anyone.”

“It is my personal thing and I think it was stupid of me to share something so personal on such a platform (social media) because you don’t direct somebody like that. I respect that person. This is sensitive and very personal to me,” Feroze said.

