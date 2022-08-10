Feroze Khan’s wife Alizey Fatima from Roza Hazrat Ali R.A.

On social media, people are sharing a picture of Alizey Fatima that is both heartwarming and full of soul.

We can’t stop looking at this picture of her because it’s so beautiful.

The couple has always done their best to keep their kids from using social media.

Advertisement

Alizey Fatima, who is married to Feroze Khan, stays out of the spotlight and stays off of social media. She doesn’t care about getting people to notice and praise her. Feroze is an introvert who works hard to keep his private life out of the news. He has a son and a daughter, both of whom are very cute.

On social media, people are sharing a picture of Alizey Fatima that is both heartwarming and full of soul. Alizey Fatima and her son were seen at Roza Hazrat Ali R.A. in Najaf. We can’t stop looking at this picture of her because it’s so beautiful. Earlier, social media was buzzing with talk of the couple’s breakup, but neither she nor Feroze Khan said anything about it. Later, the rumours went away when people found out that Alizey Fatima is going to have her second child.

The couple has always done their best to keep their kids from using social media. They have never shown anyone the face of their son Sultan, but his aunt Humaima Malik keeps posting pictures of him with his face covered on social media. Alizey Fatima is in Najaf for ziarat, and we think it looks like a dream. Have a look.

Alizey Fatima and her sister-in-laws Humaima Malik and Dua are very close. We keep seeing pictures of this beautiful group of three in our newsfeeds, and we always love them. Feroze Khan is doing everything he can to take his career to new heights. The most recent pictures of Alizey Fatima are hard to describe.