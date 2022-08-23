Fetty Wap pleaded guilty for participating in Long Island drug trafficking

Willie Junior Maxwell II, better known by his stage name “Trap Queen,” entered a guilty plea to the most serious charge against him.

The rapper did not make a request to be released on bond, therefore he is still being held in custody pending his sentence.

On Monday, the rapper Fetty Wap entered a guilty plea to a charge of drug conspiracy, in which it was alleged that he participated in a drug trafficking ring located on Long Island.

He was taken into custody for the first time in the fall of last year on charges that he and other alleged participants in the conspiracy transported, distributed, and sold more than one hundred kilogrammes of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020.

Now, he is facing a required minimum term of five years in prison. With the help of the plea deal, he will be able to stay out of jail for the rest of his life, which would not have been possible if he had been found guilty on all charges.

In the beginning, FBI officials detained Maxwell on October 28, 2021 at the Citi Field baseball stadium in Queens. At that time, Maxwell was due to do a performance at the Rolling Loud music festival.

In 2015, his first single, “Trap Queen,” debuted at number two on the charts in the United States. This achievement brought him widespread fame.

