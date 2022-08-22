Advertisement
  • Kangana Ranaut’s nomination for Best Actress has been taken away by Filmfare Awards because she threatened to sue the leading magazine for nominating her just for being there.
  • They also shared a part of their message to Kangana, which said, “Hello, Kangana!
  • Even though we knew she wouldn’t come or perform,” the statement went on.
Kangana Ranaut vowed to sue Filmfare for nominating her for her presence.

As is typical during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor contacted Ms. Ranaut about her nomination and requested for her address to deliver the invitation.

They also posted a message to Kangana: “Hello Kangana, heartiest congrats on your Filmfare nomination…”

“At no point was she awarded or asked to perform,” the statement said.

Ranaut’s claim is baseless. Filmfare Awards are given whether a nominee attends or performs. Ms. Ranaut, a 5-time Filmfare winner, won twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). The statement added, “Despite knowing she wouldn’t attend or perform.”

We’re revoking Ms. Ranaut’s Best Actress nomination for Thalaivii due to her reckless comments. Filmfare said it reserves all legal rights to seek legal action against her nasty and defamatory allegations.

