Kangana Ranaut has threatened to sue ‘Filmfare’
Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue the organization on Sunday. Kangana was reportedly...
Kangana Ranaut vowed to sue Filmfare for nominating her for her presence.
As is typical during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor contacted Ms. Ranaut about her nomination and requested for her address to deliver the invitation.
They also posted a message to Kangana: “Hello Kangana, heartiest congrats on your Filmfare nomination…”
“At no point was she awarded or asked to perform,” the statement said.
Ranaut’s claim is baseless. Filmfare Awards are given whether a nominee attends or performs. Ms. Ranaut, a 5-time Filmfare winner, won twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). The statement added, “Despite knowing she wouldn’t attend or perform.”
We’re revoking Ms. Ranaut’s Best Actress nomination for Thalaivii due to her reckless comments. Filmfare said it reserves all legal rights to seek legal action against her nasty and defamatory allegations.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.