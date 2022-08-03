Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement

Film producer Janet Yang elected as new president

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Film producer Janet Yang was elected as the new president.
  • She was selected as the new president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
  • Academy members cast their votes for the Oscar winners.
Advertisement

Film producer Janet Yang was elected as the new president. On Tuesday  Janet Yang was selected as the new president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Yang, best known for hits like “The Joy Luck Club” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” is the first person of Asian descent to be voted to lead Hollywood’s most exclusive organization of filmmakers.

Each year, Academy members cast their votes for the Oscar winners, and the organization just opened a significant new Los Angeles film museum that had been in the works for decades.

In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer highlighted Yang’s accomplishments in a number of areas, including “membership recruiting, governance, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

In his statement, he said, “I am thrilled that she is assuming the esteemed position of Academy President and look forward to working closely with her on our shared vision to serve our membership, celebrate the collaborative arts and sciences of motion pictures, and inspire the next generation of filmmakers.

In recent years, the Academy has had to deal with a number of difficulties, including claims of a lack of ethnic diversity.

Advertisement

Also Read

Yellen says a North Korean nuclear test would be provocative
Yellen says a North Korean nuclear test would be provocative

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters on Monday that the United...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story