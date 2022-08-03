Film producer Janet Yang elected as new president

Film producer Janet Yang was elected as the new president.

Film producer Janet Yang was elected as the new president. On Tuesday Janet Yang was selected as the new president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Yang, best known for hits like “The Joy Luck Club” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” is the first person of Asian descent to be voted to lead Hollywood’s most exclusive organization of filmmakers.

Each year, Academy members cast their votes for the Oscar winners, and the organization just opened a significant new Los Angeles film museum that had been in the works for decades.

In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer highlighted Yang’s accomplishments in a number of areas, including “membership recruiting, governance, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

In his statement, he said, “I am thrilled that she is assuming the esteemed position of Academy President and look forward to working closely with her on our shared vision to serve our membership, celebrate the collaborative arts and sciences of motion pictures, and inspire the next generation of filmmakers.

In recent years, the Academy has had to deal with a number of difficulties, including claims of a lack of ethnic diversity.

