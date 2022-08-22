Firoz Nadiadwala’s father, Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala, passes away

Abdul Gaffarbhai passed away earlier this morning around 3 a.m. at Breach Candy Hospital in Bombay.

Veteran film maker Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala died recently around 3 a.m. at Breach Candy Hospital in Bombay. Abdul, who was in his mid nineties, kicked the bucket attributable to numerous medical conditions including diabetes and asthma.

His burial service will start from his home, Barkat, at JVPD Scheme around 4 p.m. today. Abdul will be incinerated at the Irla Masjid.

Affectionately known as Gaffarbhai, the movie producer has been a piece of the business starting around 1984.

His most memorable movie as a maker was the Dharmendra and Rekha-starrer family show Jhutha Sach, following which he was related with the activity dramatization Lahoo Ke Do Rang, and the Priyadarshan-coordinated parody Hera Pheri, which proceeded to achieve religion status in India and is viewed as one of the best comedies of Indian film.

He additionally created a few movies like Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Shankar Shambhu, Lahoo Ke Do Rang, Jhutha Sach, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Sone Pe Suhaaga and others.

He was additionally known to be very enthusiastic about his film and gave his entire being to each project he was related with. Gaffarbhai was likewise an accomplice in Empire Audio Center with Yusuf Lakdawala in the days when it was begun.

