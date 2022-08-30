Fiza Ali urges people to help flood victims in Pakistan

Fiza Ali draws attention to Pakistan’s flood situation on social media.

She urged her fans to “assist in whatever capacity” they could.

More than 30 million people no longer have access to housing due to the recent floods.

Pakistan is currently dealing with a national crisis due to floods, that are a result of a global problem. More than 30 million people no longer have access to housing due to the flood, which has also wreaked havoc.

Celebrities, well-known figures, and the general public have all donated to and performed acts of charity for the flood victims. Fiza Ali, an actress and model, called attention to how serious the situation is and urged her fans to “assist in whatever capacity” they can.

“#floodvictims #flood #floodinpakistan #fizaaliofficial #imrankhan #imrankhanptiofficial”, she captioned her caption.

Have a look at her video!

She questioned the impoverished people bearing the burden of natural disasters in an Instagram post.

Pakistan has experienced numerous disasters over the years, and we have always risen stronger from each one. This is the reason why even our youngest children step forward to assist people in need at the moment. The job that Hadiqa Kiani is currently doing is fantastic, and these tiny angels have undoubtedly raised the standard for other people to step up and contribute whatever they are able to in these challenging times!

