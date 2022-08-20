Advertisement
date 2022-08-20
  Florence Pugh explains her raspy voice's "unique medical condition"
  • Florence Pugh’s “raspy voice” is because of her rare medical condition “Tracheomalacia”.
  • The 26-year-old actress broke up with Scrubs actor Zach Braff after three years of dating.
  • Black Widow and Don’t Worry Darling star has also confirmed her breakup with Braff.
Star of Black Widow Florence Pugh revealed that her uncommon medical disease “Tracheomalacia” is the reason of her “raspy voice.”

The Oscar contender discussed her condition and its effects on her youth on the reality television programme Running Wild With Bear Grylls on Monday, according to an Independent report.

The 26-year-old said, “We were in Spain because I have a breathing problem, and when I was younger they kind of just said a hotter environment would be better.”

 

The actress from Don’t Worry Darling continued, “I have tracheomalacia as well as asthma. I have therefore simply had a different respiratory system since I was a small child.

The Little Women actress said, “Now that I’m an adult, unless I am sick, it doesn’t really affect me as profoundly as it did when I was younger.”

Since it’s a lifelong condition, the actress “tries to take preventive measures to keep herself free from respiratory difficulties,” according to Pugh.

After three years of dating Scrubs actor Zach Braff, the actress reportedly revealed their breakup to Harper’s Bazaar.

