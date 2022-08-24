For second time, Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 positive

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time.

The megastar took to his Twitter handle to update about the same.

Mr Bachchan was currently shooting for the new season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

He expressed, “T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also”.

T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

Mr Bachchan was presently going for the new time of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ and anticipating the arrival of his most recent film ‘Brahmastra’ close by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Back in 2020, when Big B tried COVID positive, he was hospitalized and a representative from the emergency clinic had affirmed that he needed to go through broad tests.

Back in July 2020, just after the 79-year-old entertainer had tried positive for COVID-19, his child Abhishek Bachchan, also had reached the infection.

In those days, Abhishek had imparted the news on Twitter to an explanation that read, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you”.

He was additionally as of late going for Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’, Vikas Bahl’s ‘Farewell’ and would proceed to go for ‘The Intern’ redo with Deepika Padukone.

