Former EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon died aged 38. Between 1999 and 2003, the actor played Asif Malik on the popular soap opera. He died on July 23 “due to an aneurysm.”

Since then, his family has expressed their gratitude for their “beloved son, brother, and friend.” They started on a website created in Luximon’s honour: “This page serves as a memorial to Ash, who passed away on July 23, 2022, as a result of an aneurysm.

“We all feel deeply saddened by Ash’s abrupt departure, but we also wish to remember his vivacious spirit.

He was adored by a large number of people.

He possessed a voice that could be heard from outer space and performed some wicked karaoke tunes.

He provided the nicest cuddles and laughed. Luximon, a North Londoner from Enfield, had 146 EastEnders appearances.

Martin Fowler, who was at the time played by James Alexandrou, had a friend in him from elementary school.

Before Malik completed his A Levels and left for college, the couple had a history of getting into trouble for stealing and vandalism.

The teen briefly dated Nicky di Marco, who is portrayed by Carly Hillman. Additionally, Luximon participated in Comic Relief 2003 and has small appearances in the movies Grange Hill and Hope and Glory.

In lieu of flowers, his family requested that mourners make donations to their favorite charity.

This includes men’s suicide prevention organizations Andy’s Man Club and the NSPCC.

Those attending Luximon’s funeral were urged to “wear color to celebrate his life exactly as he would have wanted us to,” which was held on August 11.

His parents reported: “We adore you so much, our precious kid. Enjoy yourself with the angels.”

