Former NU’EST member Baekho to release his debut solo album

Baekho is expected to release his debut solo album

Soompi reported on August 30 that Baekho is putting a lot of effort into his solo album

Meanwhile, fans are excited yet anticipating about his debut album

Former member of NU’EST Baekho is expected to release his debut solo album in October.

Soompi reported on August 30 that Baekho is putting a lot of effort into his solo album and has completed shooting the album’s record jacket.

Baekho will be the first member to release a solo album following the group’s March disbandment; since then, the other members have begun their own solo projects.

Pledis Entertainment also confirmed that Baekho come back and said, “It is true that Baekho is releasing a solo album. He is preparing to release it in October.”

Meanwhile, fans are excited yet anticipating about his debut album, which will be released sometime in October.

